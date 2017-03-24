Monroe prepares for 7th annual Plunge

The Monroe Police Department will host the seventh annual Plunge at the Park to raise money for the Special Olympics on April 1.

The Plunge at the Park is a family-friendly charity event where participants collect monetary pledges before jumping into Great Hollow Lake at Wolfe Park in an effort to raise money for the Connecticut Special Olympics.

The Connecticut Special Olympics was founded in 1969 and is dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities to compete in athletic events. The program has 6,437 athletes in the state and hosts more than 50 competitions every year.

Monroe police Sgt. Peter Howard said this year’s event is expected to see significantly more participants, and if weather permits, an Eagle 1 helicopter will demonstrate a rescue landing.

Howard said the plunge is the biggest fund-raising event the department does for the Special Olympics. Other fund-raisers include Cop on Top and Tip a Cop.

The Monroe Police Department has supported the Special Olympics for more than 20 years. In addition to the fund-raising efforts, the department participates in the Law Enforcement Torch Run leading up to the annual summer games in an effort to raise awareness for the Special Olympic athletes.

“We raise a lot for a small department,” he said.

This year, Howard said, he hopes to raise $20,000 at the plunge.

Howard said he jumps in every year and that his favorite part of the event is seeing all the kids who get involved in the fund raising.

“The kids enjoy it. The water’s freezing, but over the years I have people come up to me that are looking forward to it,” he said.

In addition to locals turning out to support the Special Olympics, Howard said, area restaurants provide food for the event.

“It’s a great community event for Monroe,” he said.

He also thanked the Parks and Recreation Department for helping the police put together the event, and he thanked the local fire departments and EMS for their support.

Even if people aren’t inclined to jump in the water, Howard said, they should still come out to the plunge.

“I encourage people [to come] all the time. Just come see the event, come see what we’re doing,” Howard said.

For more information or to register, go to www.soct.org or contact Sgt. Peter Howard at [email protected].