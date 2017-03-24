March 24 senior calendar

The Monroe Senior Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 to 4:30, Wednesdays until 8 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon. Transportation by appointment. For additional information, call 203-452-2815.

The Senior Center’s Wilton Café is open for breakfast, lunch and take out, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, March 24

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Hairdresser

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Ballroom Dancing

10 Knit and Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1:30 Chorus

Saturday, March 25

8:30 Yoga/Pilates

9 Taekwondo

10 Apple Class

Monday, March 27

9 Poker

9:30 Tai Chi – beginners

9:30 Quilting

9:30 Trumbull Mall

10:30 Pickleball

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Bingo

2 Planet Earth

Tuesday, March 28

8:30 Yoga

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Yoga

10 Mexican Train

11:45 Luncheon Budget Presentation

1:30 Bridge

Wednesday, March 29

Mohegan Sun Casino

9 TRIAD Walkers

9 Pinochle

9:15 Tai Chi – intermediate

9:30 Uber Presentation

11 Stretch and Strengthen

11 Canasta

1 Quilting

1:30 Bridge

6 Support Group

6 Swing Dance

Thursday, March 30

9 Poker

9:30 Bridge

9:30 Chess

9:30 Mah Jongg

10 Ceramics

12:30 Movie

12:30 Duplicate Bridge

1:30 Bridge

Friday, March 31

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Hairdresser

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Ballroom Dancing

10 Knit and Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1:30 Chorus

2017 Trips

April 12 — “On Your Feet” Broadway

April 20 MamaMia at Westchester

April 20-May 3 – Africa

May 7 — Follies at Warner Theater

May 10 — Long Island & the Hamptons

May 18 — Culinary Institute

May 22 – Foxwoods Casino

May 25 — Newport Playhouse

June 15 — Twin River Casino and Show, RI

June 19 — The Tall Ships

July 11 — Mohegan Sun

Aug. 5-22 — Wyoming/S. Dakota (presentation 2/8/17 at 10)

Aug. 20 Museum without Walls

Sept. 11-18 – Galapagos Islands Cruise

Sept. 12 — Providence, Italian Style

Sept. 12-13 — “JONAH” at Sight & Sound Theater

Sept. 14 — Foxwoods Casino

Oct. 5-15 — Spain (presentation 3/8/17 at 10)

Oct. 20-27 — Bermuda Cruise

Nov. 1 — Mohegan Sun Casino

2018

March 6 – 20 South Pacific Wonders (presentation April 5 at 10)

April 26 – May 5 Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria (presentation Sept. 13 at 10)

Christ the Redeemer bus trips

Council 15870 Knights of Columbus is running the following trips for 2017:

Sunny Portugal Nov 3-12 2899.00 double if you book before May 4, after may 4th 3149.00 double. Highlights Fatima, Cascais, Lisbon, Fado dinner Show, Sintra, Obidos, Evora, Monsaraz, Alentejo, Sagres, Lagos, Faro, Algarve, Cork factory, Azeitao,2 winery tours, Countryside stay, 5 Unesco World Heritage Sites.

Call John Benard (203) 877-2737 for booklet.