This Weekend: Shark Season, music, art, even Gondoliers!

Abstract Rivers

The Fairfield University Walsh Art Gallery at the Quick Center will present a new exhibit, H.A. Sigg: Abstract Rivers, March 24-June 10. More than 25 paintings and sculptures by the Swiss native Abstract Expressionist, who studied in Zurich and Paris, will be shown.

There will be an opening reception on Thursday, March 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., preceded at 5:30 by a gallery talk (advance registration for the talk is requested, fuam.eventbrite.com). For more information, visit quickcenter.com or call 1-877-ARTS-396.

Meet Audrey II

Company, the Weston High School theater group, will present the musical Little Shop of Horros this weekend at Weston High School, School Road off Route 57. Performances will take place Thursday, March 23, Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit whscompany.org.

Earth Day, Every Day

The Energize Connecticut Center at 122 Universal Drive North, North Haven, will host the debut performance of Earth Day, Every Day on Friday, March 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The performance is free; the play is by Deborah Stauffer, who won the 2016 eesmarts Student Contest’s “Wright the World” college category as a student at Eastern Connecticut State University.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 203-799-0460.

Painting the Light

The Westport Library will open an exhibit by Charles Reid, who is principally a portraitist and known for his rendition of light in his work. The show includes watercolors and oils of figures, landscapes and still lifes, titled Painting the Light.

There will be an opening reception for the artist on Friday, March 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Great Hall. For more information, visit westportlibrary.org or call 203-291-4800.

Live@ the MAC

A cover band, 60’s Satisfaction, will be playing favorites from The Beatles, The Stones, Creedence Clearwater, Sam Cooke, and many more on Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Avenue South Tickets are $20 (students with valid ID, $5) and doors open at 7:30.

Snacks, beer and wine will be sold; coffee is free. For reservations (recommended), visit milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6647.

The Gondoliers

Western Connecticut State University’s Opera Ensemble will perform Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera The Gondoliers March 24 through 26 at the WCSU Visual and Performing Arts Center, Westside Campus, 43 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury. There will be 8 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

General admission is $25, $15 for seniors and students with a valid ID.

For reservations, visit eventbrite.com.

A Danbury tour

Ted Kilmer, who lives and works in downtown Danbury, will lead a DisH Liv(ing) (Downtown Is Happening) tour, the first of eight he’s planning, on Saturday, March 25, from 11 to 1 through the CityCenter business district. This will be a cellphone-less walk and talk, introducing participants to downtown businesses and hidden places of interest.

The walk is free; tips are accepted. Reservations are encouraged; email [email protected], providing name, number in party and a phone tact. For more information, use the email or call 475-289-3113.

At the Aquarium

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk will offer a special program on sharks for children ages 8-12 on Saturday, March 25, from 9 to noon, taking participants behind the scenes for an in-depth study of the shark’s special adaptations. There will be a special screening of the IMAX movie Sharks. Cost is $40 per child and advance registration is required; to register, visit maritimeaquarium.org or call 203-852-0700 x2206.

This weekend offers the final Seal-Spotting and Birding Cruises of the season from the Maritime Aquarium, departing at 4 on Saturday and at 4:30 on Sunday. The 2.5-hour trip is open to anyone at least 42 inches tall; tickets are $29.95. Advance purchase is strongly recommended; for more information, visit the website.

Quickies in the Stacks

The SquareWrights Playwright Group will present Quickies in the Stacks: All About Food, six original one-act plays, on Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m. at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street. The staged reading festival will take place in the Lovell Room and is being presented to benefit Sterling House Community Center’s Food Pantry. Admission to the festival is a donation of a non-perishable food, pet food, or money; all donations will go directly to the food pantry.

Reservations are not required, but space is limited; doors open at 1:30 p.m. The plays include some adult language. For more information, call 203-260-8075.

Jesus Christ Superstar

A cast of Broadway stars, with a Broadway rock band, will perform Jesus Christ Superstar — The Rock Opera on Saturday, March 25, at 2 and 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge. The adaptation of the multiple Tony Award-winning production is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice’s musical, with such timeless hits as Everything’s Alright, I Don’t Know How to Love Him, and the title song.

Tickets are $75; for reservations, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

New oratorio, David

The Taconic Opera will perform the world premiere of the oratorio, David, composed by the company’s general and artistic director Dan Montez. It’s based on the biblical story of King David.

Performances will take place Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ossining United Methodist Church, 1 Emwilton Place/corner of Route 9, Ossining, N.Y., and on Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. at the White Plains Presbyterian Church, 39 North Broadway, White Plains, N.Y. Tickets are $27, $20 for seniors and $15 for students, available at the door or in advance online at taconicopera.org or by calling 855-886-7372.

Glee club concert

Music in the Key of Spring, a concert by the Fairfield University Glee Club, will take place Saturday, March 25, at 8 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, Riverside. The program will include club soloists as well as a cappella groups, the Bensonians and Sweet Harmony.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door; children are admitted free. For more information, visit stcath.org or call 203-637-3661.

STOMP

The combination of percussion, movement and physical comedy by the eight-member troupe STOMP will come to the Palace Theatre in Stamford on Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m. They use everything from matchboxes, to wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and hubcaps to create rhythms.

Tickets are $45 to $80 and may be reserved at palacestamford.org or by calling 203-325-4466. The theater is at 61 Atlantic Street.

Sunday FUNday

The Norwalk Historical Society will host a Family FUNday in celebration of Women’s History Month on Sunday, March 26, at 1 p.m. featuring Dr. Darla Shaw of Ridgefield. She will tell stories about suffragist Alice Paul, who lived for many years in Ridgefield, and children will create a fun parade hat with pictures celebrating causes important to them.

The program is recommended for children ages 5-12 and the cost is $3 per person, maximum $15 per family, payable at the door. The Norwalk Historical Society’s Museum entrance is accessible from the Norwalk City Hall parking area at 125 East Avenue. For more information and to register, visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-846-0525.

Family Art Day

The Westport Arts Center’s Family Art Day: Create Your Family’s Modern Crest will take place Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the center, 51 Riverside Avenue. There will be project stations for families to work together on hands-on creative projects and illustrator and designer Caroline Wurtzel will visit and talk about the art of design.

Cost is $10 per child; adults and children under two years are admitted free. To register, visit westportartscenter.org or call 203-222-7070.

Circus in Redding

The Yankee Doodle Circus, featuring stars of the Moscow State Circus — acrobats, jugglers, unicyclists, magicians and more — will return for the third year to Joel Barlow High School, 100 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding Ridge, on Sunday, March 26, with shows at 1 and 4 p.m.

Presale tickets are $18 for one adult and up to two children; for reservations, visit getcircustickets.com. For more information, email Jim DeVoto at [email protected].

Marching Orders

The Barnard College Club of Connecticut will present a panel discussion, Marching Orders: The Sisterhood of Activism and Impact, on Sunday, March 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road. Celebrating Women’s History Month, the discussion will center on the Women’s March on Washington and its influence on the future of women’s issues and gender politics.

Panelists will include State Rep. Caroline Simmons of Stamford, Attorney Elizabeth Krumreich, and Carolyn Treiss, executive assistant to the commissioner at the Connecticut Department of Labor. Nancy Newill Doniger will moderate. The event is free; to register, email [email protected]

Mendelssohn Choir

Fairfield University’s 11th annual Jewish-Christian Engagement Lecture series will present Annelies: A Choral Setting of the Diary of Anne Frank, featuring soprano Arianna Zukerman and the Mendelssohn Choir of Connecticut, on Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. at the Quick Center for the Arts. Dr. Carole Ann Maxwell will conduct the choral setting of words from the diary of Anne Frank, Annelies, by James Whitbourn.

Reservations are requested; visit quickcenter.com or call 1-877-ARTS-396.

Youth orchestra

The Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra’s Chamber Music Concert will take place Sunday, March 26, at 4 p.m., featuring works by Mozart, Haydn, Schubert and others at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main Street, Ridgefield.

Admission is free; for more information, visit wctyo.org or call 203-894-8786.

St. John Passion

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church at 954 Lake Avenue in Greenwich will present the final concert in its [email protected] Series on Sunday, March 26, at 4:15 p.m., with TENET and the Sebastians Baroque Orchestra performing the St. John Passion. Tenor Aaron Sheehan will sing the Evangelist and Jeffrey Grossman will lead the two ensembles from the chamber organ.

Tickets are $50 and $60; for reservations, visit stbarnabasgreenwich.org or call 203-661-5526 for more information. Tickets will be available at the door.

Raul Midón

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Raul Midón, who has collaborated with Herbie Hancock and Stevie Wonder, played on recordings by Jason Mraz, Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg and others, will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, on Sunday, March 26, at 8 p.m.

There will be a free wine tasting in the lobby at 7:15 p.m., with an art exhibit by a local artist. Tickets for the show are $35; for reservations, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

And coming up …

The International Festival of Arts & Ideas will unveil its 2017 festival program at a Season Announcement Party on Tuesday, March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Alexion Pharmaceuticals Global Headquarters Auditorium, 100 College Street, New Haven. All are invited; the event is free. To RSVP, visit artidea.org/2017party.

* * * *

The Russian National Ballet Theatre will perform the fairytale favorite, Cinderella, on Wednesday, March 29, at 8 p.m. at the Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University. Tickets are $55, $45 and $35; for reservations, visit quickcenter.com or call 1-877-ARTS-396.

* * * *

The Harmony on the Sound Chorus will have a guest night for women interested in singing in a four-part a cappella group on Wednesday, March 29, from 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Nicholas Antiochian Church New Parish Hall, 5256 Park Avenue, Trumbull. For more information, visit harmonyonthesound.org.

* * * *

Monotypes by Frances Ashforth will go on exhibit at the New Canaan Library’s H. Pelham Curtis Gallery, 151 Main Street, on Thursday, March 30. There will be a reception on March 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. for WATER + WORDS and Water; the exhibit runs through May 21. For more information, visit newcanaanlibrary.org or call 203-594-5075.