Sredzinski’s bill to accelerate economic development passes committee

State Rep. JP Sredzinski applauded the General Assembly’s Environment Committee for its near-unanimous support of House Bill 5502, which is legislation he introduced that would require the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to decide commercial project applications within ninety days.

Earlier this session, Sredzinski had urged the committee to pass this bill by testifying alongside Monroe’s former chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Patrick O’Hara (now a member of the Board of Finance), in response to numerous business development projects in Monroe and across the state which have been delayed by prolonged inaction at DEEP.

“Passing HB 5502 would be excellent news for economic development in Monroe, Newtown, and other municipalities in Connecticut,” said Sredzinski. “Far too many development projects have been held up unnecessarily because applicants sometimes have to wait months and years to receive an answer from DEEP. These delays cost municipalities revenue at a time when every penny counts. If business is going to return to Connecticut, they will need more predictability and cooperation from the state, and that’s what this bill does.”

At a public hearing for the bill, O’Hara testified in support of the bill and cited a delay of almost two years on one construction project because the developer has not yet heard back from DEEP.

“The project is projected to bring 300 regional jobs, hundreds of thousands of dollars in local property taxes, state sales tax revenue and serve as a catalyst for additional development on adjacent land left undeveloped for decades. There has been no construction activity as of today. Not one bulldozer. Not one cement mixer. Not one steel girder or steel worker has stepped onto this site to begin construction. Construction awaits final issuance of a DEEP discharge permit,” O’Hara said.

The bill will now go to the floor of the House for a vote later this session.

“This is pro-business legislation that will help get Connecticut back to work and I’m glad the Environment Committee supported it,” Sredzinski added. “I hope this will become law and that businesses will view it as a step in the right direction for why they should invest in our state again.”