Letter: Monroe needs a change

By Monroe Courier on March 27, 2017 in Letters, Opinion · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

One party rule. It’s a term we hear a lot in our politics nowadays. In 2014, Republicans used the one party rule argument against Democrats statewide. Well, Monroe, as we gear up for our municipal elections this November, let me ask you locally, “One Party Republican Rule: How’s that working for you?”

First, the Democrats appoint a well-qualified and interested person to serve on a local board. The majority Republicans reject the appointment because of the archaic rules of how the Council appoints residents to boards and commissions. The letter at the end of your name should not dictate the validity of your ideas, but in Monroe, unfortunately the letter at the end of your name — whether it be D or R — means a great deal. Such a great deal that it can keep you from serving your community in an appointed, volunteer fashion.  This is what happens when elected officials put party over town.

Second, the Board of Finance Chairman cancels public participation at the Board’s budget workshops. Why? Why shouldn’t the taxpaying public be allowed to address the board that will have the final say, before the referendum, on how those tax dollars are spent? Every town meeting should allow the public to speak; no questions asked.

Third, the First Selectman said at a Town Council meeting last week that we should be providing “as little information as possible” to the public on the annual budget referendum postcard. Because the public could get too “confused” if they’re shown the proposed mill rate and proposed budget increase from last year. Well, Mr. Vavrek, I’m not confused. Every single budget you’ve proposed has had a tax increase.

These incidents are only from the last two weeks.

Monroe, we need a change. Monroe, we deserve a change. It has been 8 years of tax hikes, decreased services, poor management, and a lack of vision for the future of Monroe. Government should be effective and efficient but it first needs to be open and transparent and that’s not the government the current Republican majority is running in our town.  

Very soon we will be showcasing our candidates for election this November. I would wholeheartedly ask that you look at our candidates as your representatives who will always have your best interest when discussing your hard earned tax dollars while keeping your government open and honest.

One party rule isn’t working. Monroe, we deserve better.

Ken Wielk

Monroe Democratic Town Committee Chairman

  • Mitch Beck

    This is quite possibly the single funniest thing I’ve read on the entire internet in WEEKS! I didn’t know you were a comedian…

    You’re complaining about one-party rule? ROTFLMAO…

    Did you happen to see what’s been going on in Hartford for say, the last 40 years?

    You know what’s been going on there? WAIT FOR IT…. ONE PARTY RULE!

    And who do you suppose is making all these changes that require the tax increases? WAIT FOR IT! The Democrats.

    And which party was it again that is trying to strip $7M for the Monroe allocation again? Oh yeah, that was the Democrats too…

    And which party was it again that has created a business climate that has decimated the state and caused business after business to LEAVE the state? That would be the Democrats too.

    Sure there have been a couple of “Republican” Governors, but the Legislature has been so overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats that Republicans and governors couldn’t get anything passed and even when they vetoed something, the Democrats would just override the veto… Most of the time, they wouldn’t even let Republicans in the room when they were discussing certain key legislation like budgets and so on.

    Man, I hate it when facts get in the way of a series of alibis and excuses…

    Look, I’m not a fan of living in Monroe, but I’m here. My wife and kids like it here. The one respite has been that this town, for better or worse, has been, for the most part, fiscally well-managed. And before you point your finger saying, “He’s a Republican,” I left the Republican Party years ago. I am proud to be a Conservative Independent.

    So, the bottom line is that your Democrat party has dramatically moved to the left and that works against EVERYTHING! The Democrats have no desire to improve things for business in this state, or for the burden on the taxpayers and you can claim all you want that they do, but the record clearly points to that. The Democrats have created a financial nightmare with their grotesque mismanagement of the public’s trust and funds. And now they’re looking to strip Monroe of $7M, more than any other town I might add, and they want to bring back tolls, they want to double the deposit on plastic bottles, they want to start taxing using plastic bags in the supermarket and any other form of tax they can think up. That will certainly get businesses and people flocking to Connecticut which already has the longest Tax Freedom day in the country…

    If it weren’t for the fact that the Democratic Party has bamboozled minority voters in the inner cities into thinking they’re trying to help them, the Democrats wouldn’t have ANY power whatsoever…even in a super liberal state like Connecticut.

    So again, thank you for the gigantic laugh this morning. I appreciate it.

    BTW, still struggling to find ANYONE to run for office in this town? Well, at least we can agree on one thing…that’s the Republicans’ fault.

