Letter: Monroe needs a change

To the Editor:

One party rule. It’s a term we hear a lot in our politics nowadays. In 2014, Republicans used the one party rule argument against Democrats statewide. Well, Monroe, as we gear up for our municipal elections this November, let me ask you locally, “One Party Republican Rule: How’s that working for you?”

First, the Democrats appoint a well-qualified and interested person to serve on a local board. The majority Republicans reject the appointment because of the archaic rules of how the Council appoints residents to boards and commissions. The letter at the end of your name should not dictate the validity of your ideas, but in Monroe, unfortunately the letter at the end of your name — whether it be D or R — means a great deal. Such a great deal that it can keep you from serving your community in an appointed, volunteer fashion. This is what happens when elected officials put party over town.

Second, the Board of Finance Chairman cancels public participation at the Board’s budget workshops. Why? Why shouldn’t the taxpaying public be allowed to address the board that will have the final say, before the referendum, on how those tax dollars are spent? Every town meeting should allow the public to speak; no questions asked.

Third, the First Selectman said at a Town Council meeting last week that we should be providing “as little information as possible” to the public on the annual budget referendum postcard. Because the public could get too “confused” if they’re shown the proposed mill rate and proposed budget increase from last year. Well, Mr. Vavrek, I’m not confused. Every single budget you’ve proposed has had a tax increase.

These incidents are only from the last two weeks.

Monroe, we need a change. Monroe, we deserve a change. It has been 8 years of tax hikes, decreased services, poor management, and a lack of vision for the future of Monroe. Government should be effective and efficient but it first needs to be open and transparent and that’s not the government the current Republican majority is running in our town.

Very soon we will be showcasing our candidates for election this November. I would wholeheartedly ask that you look at our candidates as your representatives who will always have your best interest when discussing your hard earned tax dollars while keeping your government open and honest.

One party rule isn’t working. Monroe, we deserve better.

Ken Wielk