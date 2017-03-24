Monroe Courier

Public hearing notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING MONROE, CONNECTICUT

A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday, March 27, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Monroe Town Hall located at 7 Fan Hill Road, Monroe, Connecticut. The purpose for this hearing is to receive input from the public regarding a Commercial Tax Abatement Application: 50 Cambridge Drive, Axel Plastics Research Laboratories, Inc. & Cambridge Drive RE, LLC. This meeting meets the accessibility requirements for the disabled. Anyone requiring special accommodations should contact the First Selectman’s Office as soon as possible.

Frank Lieto Chairman Monroe Town Council

