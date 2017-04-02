Letter: Republicans respond to Wielk letter

To The Editor:

I am writing in response to the Democrat Town Committee Chairman’s letter filled with information misleading to the reader.

In regards to one party rule, it is the “one party rule” in Hartford and the Democrat mismanagement of the state of Connecticut that have led Monroe being cut approximately $7,000,000 in funding. Our town officials performed their analysis and adjustments to the budget admirably. Unfortunately, due to the scale of the funding cuts anticipated by the state, all levels of town services are going to be impacted.

The Town Council, Board of Finance and Board of Education have been open and transparent in their deliberations on the budget. They have received input from the public and town employees during the process. However, my counterpart misrepresents how these meetings work. Budget workshops, board and commission meetings are open to the public but are not public hearings. Because of this distinction, the chairman of the particular body holding the meeting has the discretion to include public participation on the agenda. The Town Council included public participation, as a matter of their rules of procedure, at every meeting. The public was also invited to provide input at two public hearings, one by Town Council and a second by the Board of Finance. To focus on one particular meeting where public participation was not included versus the many that did include it is misleading and disingenuous.

This leads me to the comments regarding “archaic rules” that were referred to in my counterpart’s letter. Those rules are actually what the Town Charter requires as to how volunteers are appointed to a board or commission, and the process is relatively simple. Traditionally, the political parties find volunteers and submit their names to the First Selectman, who will formally submit their names to the Town Council for final appointment. It is a straightforward process. Contrary to his letter, the DTC cannot and did not make any appointments; they submitted a candidate to the First Selectman, just as the RTC did. What was not mentioned in last week’s letter was that their candidate in question voluntarily withdrew their name from the appointment process.

What is concerning is the use of the phrase “archaic rules.” Do the Democrats feel that our Town Charter is an archaic document? It is that Charter that provides for items like minority representation on boards on commissions so that people of differing viewpoints have a say in all levels of town government. Is that that an example of an “archaic” rule that he would like changed so that we can be more like our neighbor Bridgeport? Bridgeport is where minority representation is not mandated and one party runs ramrod over everyone. I ask the reader: Do we want Monroe to be run more like Bridgeport?

Finally, in regard to the budget postcard – the comments referred to were completely taken out of context. The budget postcard has the purpose of calling the citizen to vote on the budget. It is not meant to be a detailed dissertation on the budget itself.

Despite the DTC Chairman’s negativity, there are many positive things going on in Monroe. The roads, which were neglected by many years of Democrat First Selectmen, are now being paved, the budget process is more transparent and documents easily accessible for those who can’t attend meetings, town council and board of education meetings are video recorded, we have new businesses in the pipeline coming to Monroe that will help to alleviate the burden on the residential taxpayers of the town, our schools have received state recognition for excellence as well as many more positives too numerous to mention.

I look forward to the upcoming municipal election season where Monroe Republicans will present a positive vision for the future of our town.

Elizabeth Edgerton, Chairman