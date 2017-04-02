Letter: Board of Finance responds to Wielk letter

To the Editor:

In a Letter to the Editor last week, Mr. Wielk came out and criticized the Board of Finance (BOF) for cancelling public participation at our budget workshops. First the facts. The BOF has public participation at every regular meeting. (Mr. Wielk might not be aware of this, as we do not recall seeing him at any of our public meetings in the six+ years we have served.) As required by charter, we held a public hearing at the start of our first budget workshop. This is the time to allow the public to share their thoughts and concerns with the BOF before we start the process of working on the budget. In the past, this was simply the public speaking and us listening. Because of the dramatic proposed cuts and additional expenses of approx. $6.5 million being passed on to the town by the State, we made this session a two-way dialogue with the hope of getting additional input from the public.

We also added an additional night of public participation when we met with the Board of Education (BOE) to give folks especially concerned with education funding another chance to speak. Our budget workshops are not regular meetings but designated time for the BOF to work together as a team, in a forum open to the public, to put together the best budget we can for the town. At our final workshop, every aspect of our proposed budget received a unanimous vote of approval from all BOF members. Our board is not divided but has Democrats and Republicans working together volunteering their time trying to do what’s best for the town.

We would have thought that Mr. Wielk might have applauded the hard work that was done by the BOF in an unusually difficult year when despite the changes proposed by the State, we were able to put together a budget with a modest 2.8% tax increase and a 2.17% mill rate increase. We spent many hours working side by side with Town Council, the BOE and the Superintendent and are proud of what we were able to accomplish as a team. And we did this knowing that next year may be even more difficult.

We were actually more concerned with Mr. Wielk’s statement criticizing the First Selectman for having a tax increase in every budget. If he had attended our budget workshops, he would have heard directly from the folks managing all of the major departments in our town, as well as from the Superintendent himself, the level of destruction this would have caused to services provided to the town and to our children. We don’t like putting out a tax increase, but we are also not willing to sacrifice public safety or a quality education just to hit a target of zero.

Mr. Wielk, please take the time to read our budget. Send either, or both, of us an email (we always respond) and we’ll gladly explain what the BOF unanimously approved. We hope you will support our town and the entire BOF and vote yes for our budget, and maybe even consider saying “thank you” to all the hard working volunteers regardless of the letter next to their name.

Michael A Manjos Chairman BOF