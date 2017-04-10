Three arrested for attempted robbery

On April 7 at approximately 7:30 pm, the Monroe Police Department received an emergency 911 call reporting an armed robbery and assault in the area of Fox Run.

Lt. Stephen Corrone of the Monroe Police Department said the victim was a 16-year-old Monroe resident.

“[The victim] said that while he was riding his dirt bike, he was confronted by two males who displayed a handgun and physically assaulted him. The complainant further stated the suspects punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground and then repeatedly kicked him as they attempted to take his cell phone,” Corrone said.

According to Lt. Corrone, the suspects then fled the scene in a white SUV. The victim gave a description of the men that assaulted him and of the female driver of the getaway vehicle. Lt. Corrone said responding officer’s located a white Dodge Durango and occupants matching the description of the suspects and driver approximately four miles from the scene of the robbery on Main Street in Trumbull.

Lt. Corrone said that a juvenile in a booster seat was also found in the same car as the three suspects.

He said that while officers were searching the car they found a black handgun, which was later discovered to be an altered bb gun.

“The tip of the weapon was altered from its original condition and made black with tape wrapped around it in order to make it better resemble a real handgun,” Lt. Corrone said.

Police allegedly charged 19-year-old Justin Zarzuela of Monroe with robbery, criminal attempt larceny, assault and criminal mischief. He was held on a $10,000 bond and transported to Bridgeport Superior Court for arraignment on April 10.

Police also arrested 20-year-old Kristi Kemper of West Haven and allegedly charged her with weapons in a motor vehicle, risk of injury, criminal liability for the acts of another for larceny and criminal liability for the acts of another for robbery. She was released on a promise to appear and issued an April 17 court date at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Police arrested 20-year-old Michael Dawson of Bridgeport and allegedly charged him with robbery, criminal attempt larceny, assault, threatening, alteration of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal violation of a standing protection order and brandishing a facsimile firearm. He was released on a $20,000 bond and issued an April 10 court date at Bridgeport Superior Court.