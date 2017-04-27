Monroe Courier

Bar Mitzvah celebration

By Julie Miller on April 27, 2017 in News, Religion · 0 Comments

Ethan Fink, son of Doug and Susan Fink of Monroe,  will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, April 29, at Congregation B’nai Torah.

