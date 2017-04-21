Monroe Courier

Public meeting to discuss traffic study

By TinaMarie Craven on April 21, 2017

 

A public meeting will be held on Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at Monroe Elementary School to discuss strategies to improve traffic along the Route 25 and 111 corridors in Trumbull and Monroe.

At the meeting representatives from the Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments (MetroCOG) will explain what their plan is for Route 25 and 111 after conducting last year’s Engineering and Planning study to “identify strategies to improve traffic.”

The project, managed by MetroCOG, evaluated existing issues along the two corridors but also future traffic growth. The study, which is anticipated to cost $375,000 will be funded by the Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program.

During the public meeting, MetroCOG’s representatives will explain how they will be moving forward.

For more information about the project contact William Agresta at [email protected].

