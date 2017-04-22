Police logs April 10 to April 16

The Monroe Police Department responded to 29 alarms, 15 medical emergencies and two 911 hang-ups between April 10 and April 16.

Tuesday, April 11

7:10 a.m. — Vandalism reported on Webb Circle. Person said their mailbox was damaged overnight.

5:32 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Car struck a building in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

Wednesday, April 12

9:46 a.m. — Burglary reported on Route 25. The Monroe Nail Spa said someone came in through the back door and ransacked the building. The investigation is ongoing.

12:31 p.m. — Fraud reported on Hillside Lane. Person said someone used their name to commit credit card fraud.

2:27 — Complaint reported on Woodlawn Road. Person said she received calls from someone claiming to be a contractor that would be coming to residence to complete the services that he had been paid for. The person did not pay for any services.

3:07 — Larceny reported on Lazy Brook Road. Two dirt bikes were stolen from the woods. The investigation is ongoing.

3:48 — Car accident reported on Fan Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Thursday, April 13

1:41 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries were reported.

3:44 — Fraud reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said someone used their debit card to take a few thousand dollars from their account.

4:59 — Missing child reported on Fan Hill Road. Parent was unable to locate child. The child was at a friend’s house and returned home.

Friday, April 14

1:09 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 111. Police arrested 27-year-old Juan Marrero for an alleged DUI and failure to stay in his lane. He was released on a $500 bond.

3:41 p.m. — Larceny reported on Route 25. Person reported that a tip jar was stolen from the Frosty Bear Ice Cream by a hispanic teenager. The investigation is ongoing.

Saturday, April 15

1:41 a.m. — DUI reported on Pastors Walk. Police arrested 28-year-old Garrett Hydeck for an alleged DUI, failure to maintain proper lane and a restricted turn. He was released on a $500 bond.

7:31 — Car accident reported on Wheeler Road. A car struck a telephone pole and the driver fled the scene. Police allegedly arrested 36-year-old Felipe Pereira after he turned himself for evasion of responsibility, failure to drive in proper lane and failure to maintain insurance. He was held on a $500 bond.

10:44 — Assault reported on Route 34. Person said two employees were fighting in a Dunkin Donuts. Police allegedly arrested 63-year-old Gale McClain for assault and breach of peace for assaulting a co-worker. She was released on a $1,000 bond.

11:35 — Car accident reported on Hattertown Road. A car struck a stone wall.

Sunday, April 16

12:24 p.m. — Car accident reported on Moose Hill Road. A car struck a stone wall.