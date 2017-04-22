Police logs April 10 to April 16

The Monroe Police Department responded to 29 alarms, 15 medical emergencies and two 911 hang-ups between April 10 and April 16.
Tuesday, April 11
7:10 a.m. — Vandalism reported on Webb Circle. Person said their mailbox was damaged overnight.
5:32 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Car struck a building in a parking lot, no injuries reported.
Wednesday, April 12
9:46 a.m. — Burglary reported on Route 25. The Monroe Nail Spa said someone came in through the back door and ransacked the building. The investigation is ongoing.
12:31 p.m. — Fraud reported on Hillside Lane. Person said someone used their name to commit credit card fraud.
2:27 — Complaint reported on Woodlawn Road. Person said she received calls from someone claiming to be a contractor that would be coming to residence to complete the services that he had been paid for. The person did not pay for any services.
3:07 — Larceny reported on Lazy Brook Road. Two dirt bikes were stolen from the woods. The investigation is ongoing.
3:48 — Car accident reported on Fan Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.
Thursday, April 13
1:41 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries were reported.
3:44 — Fraud reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said someone used their debit card to take a few thousand dollars from their account.
4:59 — Missing child reported on Fan Hill Road. Parent was unable to locate child. The child was at a friend’s house and returned home.
Friday, April 14
1:09 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 111. Police arrested 27-year-old Juan Marrero for an alleged DUI and failure to stay in his lane. He was released on a $500 bond.
3:41 p.m. — Larceny reported on Route 25. Person reported that a tip jar was stolen from the Frosty Bear Ice Cream by a hispanic teenager. The investigation is ongoing.
Saturday, April 15
1:41 a.m. — DUI reported on Pastors Walk. Police arrested 28-year-old Garrett Hydeck for an alleged DUI, failure to maintain proper lane and a restricted turn. He was released on a $500 bond.
7:31 — Car accident reported on Wheeler Road. A car struck a telephone pole and the driver fled the scene. Police allegedly arrested 36-year-old Felipe Pereira after he turned himself for evasion of responsibility, failure to drive in proper lane and failure to maintain insurance. He was held on a $500 bond.
10:44 — Assault reported on Route 34. Person said two employees were fighting in a Dunkin Donuts. Police allegedly arrested 63-year-old Gale McClain for assault and breach of peace for assaulting a co-worker. She was released on a $1,000 bond.
11:35 — Car accident reported on Hattertown Road. A car struck a stone wall.
Sunday, April 16
12:24 p.m. — Car accident reported on Moose Hill Road. A car struck a stone wall.