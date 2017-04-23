Writer’s bloc: If something could be invented

Looking out the dirt covered window, there he was. He was standing in his backyard with his white T-shirt on, working laboriously on the woodpile before him. His jeans were tight and his arm muscles were strong. From this view, he didn’t look all that bad.
When she had first met Matt, she had decided right away that he was not the type of person to be trusted. He was obviously a biker dude who didn’t seem to care about much and judging from the beer cans out and about on his property, he liked to party and he wasn’t too concerned about his neighbors inconvenience at this.
It wasn’t until a few days later that her opinion of him had started to change. He seemed to have gone out of his way to be kind to her and it was unexpected that he had been so concerned with her father’s well being. When he had offered his services to her and said that he could help her move anything heavy, she was taken aback by his unexpected charm. He had been very amiable, almost chivalrous in his actions.
She had been drawn in by his dark eyes and his ease with the conversation but his smile had charmed her the most. His forwardness had taken her off her guard and when he complimented her she had been so embarrassed she had not been able to speak a clear sentence.
Now, even though he stood more than 20 yards away from where she was peering out of the window, she could still see how handsome he was. Sweat dripped from his dark brow and she could see the outline of his strong chest muscles under his T-shirt.
But Matt really wasn’t her type at all. Randy on the other hand was quite the opposite. He was a born and bred white collar business man. The CEO of a large computer software company, Randy was basically in charge of running all of the company’s business direction. The software engineers acquiesced to his decisions and he was treated with respect and admiration among his colleges.
She had been working in the company’s marketing department and they had developed their professional relationship over three years. When Randy had finally come around and asked her out, he had been blunt with her and told her that he only dated seriously and she would be good for him. Thinking back to that day she wondered if he had really meant that she would make him look good.
Their relationship wasn’t one of romance. The closest he had come to that was last Valentine’s Day when she had to remind him that he had promised to take her to the opera. Later that week she was handed tickets by his secretary when she came to speak with him in his office. But they did go to see the opera and it was everything she thought it would be. A romantic dinner and great seats but still something was missing. Maybe she was being too sentimental, too romantic but then why shouldn’t she be? Her mother always said she deserved the best and he was that, wasn’t he?
But now Randy had been unwilling to help her with her dad and he had actually given her an ultimatum. If she wasn’t back in a week she shouldn’t come back at all. It seemed like Randy was a different person than she thought. There was no compassion, not one ounce of concern for her well being. Randy just wanted her there for show. Should she just leave her dad alone? Should she stay here or go back because Randy could give her the security she needed?
How was she going to get through this in a week? Looking at the stacks of boxes and piles of junk it seemed as if it would take a year. She couldn’t sell the house in this condition and when her father found out he would have to live at the senior home forever he would have a fit. How was she going to manage this by herself?
Maybe she could ask Matt to help her tackle this disaster. But who was he really? She had only just met him. How could she ask a complete stranger to help her? Her father had said that Matt knew where everything was, that Matt was like a son to him. But how much did he know really? Did he know all about her? Did he know about her estrangement with her father over the past 12 years?
Well, if she was going to get this done, she would have to ask Matt for help. Matt was definitely rough around the edges and though she didn’t want to admit to it to herself, she did think he was handsome. She would just try to block out the fact that she was attracted to him. But it wasn’t just his looks, it was his confidence, his sentiment and his real compassion.
She was just being foolish now. Nothing could come of this. If anything it just made her realize what a gem she had in Randy. If anyone would take care of her needs it was Randy. He bought her anything she asked for. He took her to five star restaurants and bought the best wine. If only he would get her a ring. But was that really all it was about, being taken care of? Would she always want to be just a trophy?
Looking back out the window she now saw Matt taking off his gloves and then he reached his hands criss-crossed to his sides and took off his T-shirt. His stomach muscles bulged and he glanced upward in her direction. Instinctively she ducked her head down. Had he seen her staring through the kitchen window? She slowly poked her head up with just her eyes looking over the brim of the sill.
Matt had gone back to stacking the logs in neat rows. His chest muscles drenched in sweat. His hair pulled back in a ponytail exposing his chiseled chin and clean shaven face.
“Now this is getting obscene,” she said to herself. She had to stop this and she took her eyes away from him. It was obscene, obscene that a grown woman would be spying on a neighbor. But she glanced back again. He did look good to her, she thought. If only something could be invented that could make her not want him the way she did.
Writers’ Bloc:
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
Writer’s bloc: If something could be invented
By Mary McPadden on April 23, 2017
Writers’ Bloc:
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
