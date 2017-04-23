Parks and Rec offers stop-motion animation program

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Youth Swim Lessons

Lessons for children ages four and up are based on a logical, six level progression that helps swimmers develop their water safety, survival and swimming skills. It is designed to give participants a positive learning experience. The prerequisite for each level is the successful demonstration of skills from the preceding level, except for Level 1, which has no prerequisites. Maximum of 6 participants per class for Levels 1-3. Maximum of eight participants per class for levels 4 and 5. Session 10A: Mon/Wed, May 8–24. Session 10B: Tues/Thurs, May 9–25. Times: 6:15-6:45 p.m. (Levels 1, 2) and 6:45-7:45 p.m. (Levels 3,4,5). Registration deadline: April 30. Fees: Level 1 and 2 $60 resident/$70 non-resident; Level 3 and higher: $70 resident/$80 non-resident.

IncrediFlix “Lego Flix”

We know you love Legos and can create incredible Lego worlds, now it’s time to bring those worlds to life in Lego Stop-Motion Animated Flix! We provide the Legos and you provide your imagination. Children ages seven to 13 will create a Lego set with Lego characters for a movie they storyboard, write, shoot and voice-over in age-appropriate groups. Program focuses on creativity, cooperation and fun. So join us and have your children make movies instead of watching them. At the end, you and your child will have a movie to remember the experience forever. Camp held June 26-30 from 12-3 p.m. Location: TBA. Fees: $175 res/$200 non-res.

Panther Sports Camps

For all Panther Sports Camps, print out a registration form at www.MonroeRec.org and follow registration instructions.

Panthers Basketball Camps are instructional camps designed to promote interest and skill development in the game of basketball. The goal is to improve each player’s fundamentals [shooting, dribbling, passing, rebounding, individual and team defense, plus offensive moves from the post and the perimeter]. Camp held at the Masuk gym.

Hoop Camp

For boys and girls entering grades 4-9. Session 1 (boys only) is June 26-30. Session 2 (coed) is July 17-21. Time: 8:30-1 p.m. Fees: $175 per session ($30 off for each additional child or week).

Pee Wee Basketball Camp

For boys and girls entering grades 2-3. Session 1: June 26-30. Session 2: July 17-21. Time: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Fees: $130 per session ($20 discount for additional week or child). For more information, contact Pete Szklarz at Panthers Hoop Camp (508) 843-8883.

Panther Baseball Academy Camp

For boys entering grades 1-9. Appropriate fields will be created to meet all of the different age groups. Participants will receive quality instruction on the fundamentals of baseball, play games with campers their own age and compete in contests and events. Campers will also receive lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. Camp covers mechanics of hitting, fielding and throwing. It’s held June 26-29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Masuk High School. Fee: $140. For more information please contact Ralph Franco at [email protected] or (203) 650-6264 after 2 p.m.

Panther Cheer Camp

This is a four day instructional camp where campers will receive expert instruction from experienced high school coaches and cheerleaders. Emphasis will be placed on the basics of stunting, dance, jumps, cheers and tumbling. Our goal is to teach the fundamentals of cheerleading in a positive, safe and fun environment. Campers will be taught in small groups each day. Additionally, camp participants will learn cheers and perform a routine for spectators on the final day of camp. For girls ages five to 14, camp is held at Masuk High School outer baseball field and cafeteria on July 10-13 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Fee: $135 residents/$150 non-residents. For more detailed information contact Christine Sullivan at (203) 394-8310.