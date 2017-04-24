Monroe Courier

Family hosts pancreatic cancer fundraiser

By TinaMarie Craven on April 24, 2017

 

Friends and family of Richard Grabowski are hosting a Golf and Dinner Fundraiser at Whitney Farms Golf Course in Monroe on May 18 to benefit the Lustgarten Foundation supporting Pancreatic Cancer Research in memory of Rich.

Richard Grabowski

According to the American Cancer Association an estimated 53,670 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017.

Rosemary Grabowski said her husband, Richard died from pancreatic cancer.

“In Rich’s memory I, along with other family members and friends, are planning a golf fundraiser to support the Lustgarten Foundation. Their mission is to advance the scientific and medical research related to the diagnosis, treatment, cure and prevention of pancreatic cancer. The Lustgarten Foundation is a 4-star rated charity for seven consecutive years and where 100% of every donation they receive goes directly to pancreatic cancer research,” Rosemary said.

The event will feature giveaways, an auction and raffle. Rosemary said in addition to attending the event people can also sponsor a hole.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone to support a great foundation, in memory of a great guy,” she said.

For more information about how to participate in the event email [email protected].

TinaMarie Craven

TinaMarie Craven


TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

