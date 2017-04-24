Sredzinski supports new police training program

State Rep. JP Sredzinski praised the House of Representatives for passing a bill to create a statewide police training program on best practices for locating and communicating with children with autism who wander from home or adult supervision.

As Ranking Member on the General Assembly’s Public Safety Committee, Sredzinski advocated for this legislation since its introduction and noted its relevance to all non-verbal children when he raised awareness about Angelman’s Syndrome in March.

“I am pleased to have worked with my colleagues to work on a bill that helps train our future police officers in how to best assist juveniles on the autism spectrum or who are nonverbal. In my advocacy for awareness of Angelman’s Syndrome, I understand how children who are nonverbal require a unique set of skills to help them,” said Sredzinski. “Further, this bill does not take away from any other training and does not cost the state or towns any additional money. It’s a true win/win for our state and our children.”

The bill, introduced by State Rep. Liz Linehan, is based on her work with Logan’s Project in Cheshire. It was created after hearing about Logan Gibbons, a 16-year old autistic boy from Southington with a history of wandering away from home. Logan and his family testified in favor of the bill in front of the Public Safety Committee in February.

“Logan’s Project in Cheshire has been very successful in providing police training on this issue, and this bill would make it a resource available statewide. It’s for the safety of children with autism — who often don’t respond to traditional search techniques — and to provide our police officers with another tool at their disposal,” Linehan said.

“It’s encouraging to see such positive legislation passed that will really make a difference for people who have developmental disorders and their families. Our police will be better trained and our families will be safer,” added Sredzinski.