Local woman named director of Fund for Women & Girls

Juanita James, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation CEO and President announced the appointment of Tricia Hyacinth of Monroe as the Fund for Women & Girls Director.

The Fund for Women & Girls, a special interest fund of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is the largest women’s fund in New England. Their mission is to engage philanthropists and invest in sustainable solutions that lead to economically secure and healthy women and girls throughout Fairfield County.

Hyacinth joined Fairfield County’s Community Foundation four years ago. During that time she spearheaded the creation of the Girls Symposium, which brings together practitioners to learn about best practices for improving the health, safety and success of girls and young women. She also directs the annual Girls Leadership Summit, which brings together over 100 middle school girls for a fun day of networking, skill building and leadership experience.

“Tricia Hyacinth is a key asset to the Fund for Women & Girls and I am delighted to make this appointment. Her tenacity, drive and commitment helps the Fund grow and flourish each and every day. Her impact is reflected in the spirit and theme of our annual luncheon this month, ‘Nurturing the Seeds of Opportunity’. Over the years, Tricia has demonstrated her unique ability to nurture the Fund’s initiatives, projects and the individuals she touches and at the same time personally bloom and grow,” James said.

Hyacinth manages the Fund’s grant making program, as well as many aspects of the Fund’s annual spring luncheon that celebrates making a difference for women and girls throughout Fairfield County. Net proceeds from the Annual Luncheon this year will support the Family Economic Security Program (FESP) at Housatonic Community College. Built on the successful pilot program at Norwalk Community College, FESP will ensure that 400 low-income students, over a four period, persist, graduate and move into family-sustaining employment.

As director of the Fund for Women & Girls, Hyacinth will provide leadership for all of the Fund’s programs, initiatives and events, including serving as the lead for the Family Economic Security Program at Housatonic Community College. Since 1998 The Fund has invested nearly $5 million in grants to programs serving females ages 5 to 90.

Prior to joining the Community Foundation. Hyacinth led community engagement efforts in the Greater Hartford Area for companies such as ESPN and Travelers. She is an alumna of the Leadership Development Roundtable and current member of Leadership Fairfield County.

She lives in Monroe with her husband Dean Davis, two daughters and dog. She enjoys yoga, organic gardening and traveling and is a community garden captain for the Green Village Initiative in Bridgeport.

For more information about the fund visit www.fccfoundation.org/fwg.