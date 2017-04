The Masuk High boys golf team dropped a 175-184 decision to Joel Barlow in a South-West Conference matchup at Whitney Farms Country Club.

For Masuk, Andrew Maslar secured medalist honors by carding a 40. Peter Cosmedy shot a 46, Kyle Immel a 48 and Matt Manjos a 50.

Jimmy Sablein was low scorer for the Falcons with a 42.