Softball: Masuk routs Weston

The Masuk High softball team improved to 7-0 with a 13-1 victory over Weston High.

Results as follows:

MASUK 13, WESTON 1

MASUK 452 22X X – 13 10 2

WESTON 001 00X X – 1 2 6

Records: Masuk 7-0/Weston 5-3 Batteries: M-Samantha Schiebe (W), Madison Procyk and Erica Pullen W-Annalise Icatar (L) and Jordan Klebanow SO: Samantha Schiebe 5, Madison Procyk 1, Annalise Icatar 0 BB: Samantha Schiebe 2, Annalise Icatar 3 Highlights: M-Erica Pullen went 2-for- 4 with 2 singles and 2 runs scored. Gretchen Bunovsky had a double, 2 runs scored, and an RBI. Jenna Hall had a triple, 2 runs scored, and 3 RBIs. Alexa Bacoulis had a triple, 2 runs scored, and an RBI. Madison Procyk had a single,a run scored, and 2 RBIs. Emily Lange, Allier Lichvar, and Megan McFarland each had singles.