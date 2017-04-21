Monroe Courier

Softball: Masuk routs Weston

By Monroe Courier on April 21, 2017 in High School Sports, Recreational Sports, Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Masuk High softball team improved to 7-0 with a 13-1 victory over Weston High.

Results as follows:

MASUK 13, WESTON 1

MASUK 452 22X X – 13 10 2

WESTON 001 00X X – 1 2 6

Records: Masuk 7-0/Weston 5-3 Batteries: M-Samantha Schiebe (W), Madison Procyk and Erica Pullen W-Annalise Icatar (L) and Jordan Klebanow SO: Samantha Schiebe 5, Madison Procyk 1, Annalise Icatar 0 BB: Samantha Schiebe 2, Annalise Icatar 3 Highlights: M-Erica Pullen went 2-for- 4 with 2 singles and 2 runs scored. Gretchen Bunovsky had a double, 2 runs scored, and an RBI. Jenna Hall had a triple, 2 runs scored, and 3 RBIs. Alexa Bacoulis had a triple, 2 runs scored, and an RBI. Madison Procyk had a single,a run scored, and 2 RBIs. Emily Lange, Allier Lichvar, and Megan McFarland each had singles.

Related posts:

  1. Softball: Masuk crushes Weston
  2. Softball: Two-out hitting sparks Masuk
  3. Softball: Masuk belts Bunnell
  4. Softball: Masuk hammers down on Pomperaug

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Boys golf: Barlow slips past Masuk Next Post Boys golf: Masuk downs Weston
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress