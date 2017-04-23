Girls lacrosse: Masuk defeats Shelton

Masuk High’s girls lacrosse team jumped out to a 5-0 lead, withstood a mid-game shift in momentum and four straight Shelton goals, and pulled away for a 13-8 triumph over the visiting Gaelettes at Benedict Stadium on Saturday evening.

With the win, Robert Troesser’s Panthers won their second straight and improved to 3-5 and the Gaelettes fell to 3-4 overall.

Gabby Beckett scored a double hat-trick, netting five of her six goals in the second half. Katie Jelliffe, Jackie Bennett and Sam Sebben all scored twice, and Morgan Pavlik added a tally in the win.

Masuk goaltender Bella Medaris made seven saves.

“This was a super win. Every part of our game was clicking from the draw to stopping shots on goal. Everything was there. It was our best game of the season so far,” Troesser said.

Beckett did a good job on the faceoffs and got plenty of support from Pavlik, along with Paige Jelliffe and Katie Jelliffe.

The defensive effort was led by Alexia Kocis, Christina Moniz, Molly Dauk and Alivia Monaco.

Masuk led 5-0 late in the first half. Beginning with its first goal with just over a minute left in the opening half, Shelton struck for a trio of goals in a span of less than 40 seconds to make it a 5-3 game at the break, then scored just 1:21 into the second half to make it a one-goal nail-biter.

Beckett clanked a shot near the top of the left post 10 seconds later, but took advantage of a chance on a free position shot on the same sequence, giving Masuk a 6-4 lead 42 seconds after the Shelton net-finder.

The Gaelettes again pulled to within one, making it 6-5 with 19:31 to play. The Panthers answered with a trio of goals beginning with Sebben’s goal, set up by Beckett, only 10 seconds later. Pavlik scored on a free position shot, and Beckett, assisted by Katie Jelliffe, made the score 9-5 with 17:03 left.

“They answered the goals that Shelton put on the board with their own,” Troesser said.

Shelton cut the deficit to three but got no closer.