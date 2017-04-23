Softball: Masuk loses first game in extra innings

The Masuk High softball team twice took a pair of two-run leads before St. Joseph had the last of three rallies to defeat the Panthers, 5-4, in a non-conference eight-inning contest in Trumbull on Sunday.

Melissa Bike singled to drive in Kayla Giacobbe with the winning run, as St. Joseph improved to 6-4. Masuk is 8-1.

Giacobbe had a single to right field with one out in the eighth and Allie Petronchak took a changeup into left field for the Cadets.

Maddy Procyk, on in relief of starter Samantha Schiebe to open the inning, put the second out in the book on strikes before Bike’s base hit ended the thriller played before a large crowd.

Masuk got right after it in its first at bat.

Gretchen Bunovsky singled with one out off St. Joseph pitcher Payton Doiron. Alexa Bacoulis and Jenna Hall (RBI) followed with doubles and Procyk added a sacrifice fly.

St. Joseph tied the game in the fourth.

A pair of hit batters and a Giacobbe single loaded the bases with two out. Julia Basso doubled to right-center on a 1-2 pitch to tie the game at 2-2.

Masuk retook the lead with one out in the fifth.

Erica Pullen singled and scored on Bunovsky’s two-bagger to left center.

Trumbull pitcher Payton Doiron rang up the second out with her fifth strikeout, before Bacoulis took a 3-1 pitch to right field to make it 4-2.

Basso opened the St. Joe’s seventh with a single through the hole and into right field.

Schiebe issued her only walk to put the tying runs on base.

She then retired Bike and Jovanna Hillman, who each had notched their 100th career hit earlier in the week, on infield pop ups.

Hannah Hutchison extended the game with a one-strike, two-run double up the gap.

Schiebe’s third strikeout left the winning run on second.