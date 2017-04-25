Monroe Courier

Obituary: Nona E. Painter, 88, of Monroe

By Monroe Courier on April 25, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Nona E. Painter, 88, of Monroe, worked for Greater Bridgeport Mental Health, wife of the late James E Painter, died April 20, while in Hospice at Masonicare of Newtown.

Born on June 23, 1928 to the late Leonid and Pearl (Lederer) Kourshakoff in Manhatten, N.Y.

Survived by children, James L and wife, Jane of Easton, Md., Pamela Wang of Newtown and Robert and wife Wilma of Monroe, and four grandsons, Stephen, Jason, Robert Jr and Mark.

A service of memorial was held at Spadaccino and Leo P Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home on April 25.

Memorial contributions: ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington DC, 20077.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Local scouts to plant trees Next Post Litter of puppies available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress