Obituary: Nona E. Painter, 88, of Monroe

Nona E. Painter, 88, of Monroe, worked for Greater Bridgeport Mental Health, wife of the late James E Painter, died April 20, while in Hospice at Masonicare of Newtown.

Born on June 23, 1928 to the late Leonid and Pearl (Lederer) Kourshakoff in Manhatten, N.Y.

Survived by children, James L and wife, Jane of Easton, Md., Pamela Wang of Newtown and Robert and wife Wilma of Monroe, and four grandsons, Stephen, Jason, Robert Jr and Mark.

A service of memorial was held at Spadaccino and Leo P Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home on April 25.

Memorial contributions: ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington DC, 20077.