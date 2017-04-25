Monroe Courier

Softball: Masuk prevails over New Fairfield

By Monroe Courier on April 25, 2017 in Sports · 0 Comments

The Masuk High softball handed New Fairfield a 10-0 defeat in an SWC matchup on Monday afternoon.

Results as follows:

MASUK 10, NEW FAIRFIELD 0

MASUK 301 105 X – 10 12 2

NEW FAIRFIELD 000 000 0 – 0 1 1

Records: Masuk 8-1/New Fairfield 6-1 Batteries: M-Samantha Schiebe (W), Madison Procyk and Erica Pullen NF-Makayla Lindsey (L) and Courtney Chemero SO: Samantha Schiebe 9, Madison Procyk 1, Makayla Lindsey 1 BB: Samantha Schiebe 1, Madison Procyk 1, Makayla Lindsey 2 Highlights: M-Gretchen Bunovsky went 2-for-4 with 2 singles and an RBI. Emily Lange went 3-for-3 with 3 singles. Jenna Hall went 2-for-3 with a double, a single, and 2 RBIs. Alexa Bacoulis and Meg McFarland each had a single and an RBI. Maddie Procyk went 2-for-2 with an RBI. NF-Dana Giardina had a double.

 

