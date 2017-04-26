Sredzinski comments on “tone-deaf” budget proposal

State Rep. JP Sredzinski expressed his criticism with the state’s budget process in the wake of the Appropriations Committee Democratic leadership failing to produce a budget during a scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Research announced an update to revenue projections indicating a shortfall of more than $260 million based on tax collections. Simultaneously, the Appropriations Committee had released a budget Tuesday that included a 5.2% spending increase in 2018 and 1.8% in 2019. In an unexpected turn of events, Democratic lawmakers who control the committee announced they were withdrawing that budget proposal due to a lack of unity in their caucus.

“What we saw today in Appropriations is another example that the Democrats still do not grasp how angry and frustrated taxpayers in Connecticut are,” said Sredzinski, who sits on the Appropriations Committee. “It really boggled my mind to watch them unveil a budget that increased spending and called for more tax increases on top of what we already pay during perhaps the worst fiscal crisis in our state’s history. The proposal was so blatantly tone-deaf that even several members of their own party decided they couldn’t support that budget.”

The Democratic spending plan had removed some of the governor’s more controversial proposals to substantially redistribute local education aid and to shift teacher pension costs onto municipalities. The plan would have spent $403 million more than what the governor proposed.

“From the beginning of this process, I made it clear to the Appropriations co-chairs that I would only support a balanced budget with no new taxes, no new spending, and long-term structural changes like public pension reform and institution of a constitutional spending cap,” said Sredzinski. “While I was encouraged by the aversion to the governor’s plan to pass the burden of the fiscal crisis onto municipalities and devastate small towns, the Democrats’ retracted plan pursued the same unsustainable fiscal policies that ruined our economy in the first place. Compounding my frustration over the poor treatment of taxpayers in this state was the fact that, simultaneously in the next room, the Finance Committee was discussing bills to raise taxes we cannot collect.”

The deadline for the Appropriations Committee to approve a spending plan is Thursday, while the deadline for the tax-writing Finance Committee to approve a budget is on Friday. As it stands currently, the discrepancy in tax collections and spending increase would require the Finance Committee to drastically raise taxes.

“I hope the outcome of all of this will be an increased appetite in Hartford for the kind of budget that Republicans have been suggesting that prioritizes the taxpayers who fund the government rather than the individuals who work for it. We are likely to reveal a version of that once these two committees approve their budget proposals. Connecticut will not tax its way out of this problem and we need to proceed with that mentality,” added Sredzinski.