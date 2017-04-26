Monroe Courier

Obituary: Pauline Ledora Lewis Steorts, 94

Pauline Ledora Lewis Steorts, 94, retired from Perkin-Elmer, died April 24, from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Born in Presque Isle, Maine.

Survived by a daughter, Leslie Gennarini, and son-in-law, Robert of Monroe, a niece, her best friend, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Also predeceased by siblings, Clair, Margaret, Edna, Wesley, and Elmer “Buddy” Jr.

Calling hours: Friday, April 28, noon-1:30, Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Burial follows in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Humane Society of Connecticut.

