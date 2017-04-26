Local businesses celebrate long standing partnership

Wolfe Promotional Services (WPS) recognized Sippin Energy Products with a WPS Partnership+ Award. This recognition is for continuous business partnership for at least 10 years.

WPS located in Monroe was founded by David Wolfe in 1988. Sippin Energy Products was one the company’s first customers.

“Longevity is certainly a key measure of a successful business. To achieve that a business must develop, and more importantly, maintain long term relationships. We have been fortunate to develop many multi-year partnership, including this one with Sippin,” Wolfe said.