Vavrek updates town on road projects

During Monday’s Town Council meeting, First Selectman Steve Vavrek gave the council members a rundown of the work scheduled for the town’s state roads.

Vavrek said that the bridge work on Ryegate Terrace is supposed to be completed in July. However, he said that the Department of Transportation (DOT) is working to resolve some issues regarding utility poles.

He said that he not received any information regarding the work scheduled for the bridge over the dam on Route 34.

There will be a public meeting on Route 111 and 25 traffic on April 27 at 6 p.m. at Monroe Elementary School to discuss strategies to reduce congestion on the roadway. Vavrek said the meeting will address safety issues, accommodation for pedestrians and cyclists as well as the potential for future development along the two highways.

“It’s not only going to be benefiting Trumbull, but Monroe as well,” Vavrek said. “It’s an important thing to get involved in.”

