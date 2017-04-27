Library hosts Medicare lecture this weekend

Medicare Basics

On April 29, the library will host a workshop explaining Medicare enrollment at 2 p.m. The workshop will be given by Rebecca Miller and the Society for Financial Awareness. Register online at www.ewml.org.

May Book Discussion

The library selected Alice Hoffman’s The Marriage of Opposites for May’s book discussion. Copies are available at the library. The discussion will be held on May 3 at 6:45 p.m.

Blood Drive

The library will host a blood drive on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gardening program

Professional Horticulturist, Cynthia Giancaspro and Master Gardener, Barbara Thomas will team up to show you how to prepare your soil for the coming gardening season on May 10 at 6:30 p.m. They will explain testing; how to determine your soil texture (sand/silt/clay); and how to amend it. They will also discuss the best time to do clean up; when and how to prepare for planting; and planting for pollinators and wildlife. This program is co-sponsored by The Monroe Land Trust and Tree Conservancy and The Monroe Conservation Commission.

Register online at www.ewml.org.

Belly Dancing workshop

On May 15 at 6:30 p.m. the library will host a workshop on belly dancing. The workshop will teach participants how to dance after a brief performance. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Author talk

Author, Bob Wirz will be speaking at the library on May 23 at 6:30 p.m. Wirz is the author of The Passion of Baseball and he has been working as a media specialist in the sports world for more than 50 years. Register online at www.ewml.org.