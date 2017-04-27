Board of Finance approves Stepney roof repairs

The Board of Finance voted in favor of approving the bond authorization for the Stepney Roof project on Monday.

The board approved $2,650,000 in funds for the project for Stepney’s roof replacement project in a 5-to-1 vote. The vote had been tabled during the April 17 meeting to ensure that all of the board members’ questions were answered and to find out a few additional details about the project.

Need for repairs

Superintendent Jim Agostine said the Board of Education has been planning the Stepney Roof replacement for several years and that Garland, the group leading the project, which has worked on the district’s two previous school roofing projects, has done great work with the district in the past.

Stepney Elementary would be the third school to have its roof repaired over the past few years. So far the town has repaired the roofs at Masuk High School and Fawn Hollow Elementary School.

The oldest portions of the Stepney Elementary roof were placed 26 years ago. Agostine said water is seeping through the roof into the insulation.

“If the insulation is getting wet, it means your roof is failing,” he said. “We’ve been doing the infrared scans on the roof for the past couple of years and they are getting progressively worse, so it’s time to do this one.”

The roof project would involve adding a slope to the roof as well additional pitch and drains to allow the water to drain off the roof, instead of having it sit there and stagnate on a flat roof.

The roof repair would not include the cafeteria roof, which was replaced in 2013.

Questions

Members of the Board of Finance had asked about the cost of the project and the potential for state reimbursement as well as what the project would have to do to be granted reimbursement funding. During the meeting, finance board members asked Steve Botelho, a Garland representative, about the plan for the roof.

The board had questions regarding the amount of pitch being used in the project, which Botelho said will be between one-eighth- and one-quarter-inch thick in different areas of the roof. He said they were able to use that amount of pitch because the plans for the roof had been grandfathered into a previous state policy regarding school roof designs. Mike Manjos, the Board of Finance chair, said that to get state reimbursement for the project the roof would need to have a one-quarter-inch pitch unless there is a pre-existing one-eighth-inch pitch. Manjos asked if Botelho had priced the project at one-quarter-inch pitch to see what the net reimbursement would be and Botelho said no.

“Is there any reason why you wouldn’t? I’m looking at it, going, Hey, if I can get 30% back even if it costs me 20%, don’t I end up with a better roof for the same or less amount of money?” Manjos said.

Botelho said adding the extra pitch wouldn’t make for a better roof and that it doesn’t make sense financially to go for the state reimbursement. He also explained that if the town chooses to move forward with a state reimbursement plan, not everything in Garland’s plan for the Stepney roof meets the reimbursement requirements.

“If there’s a drain replacement that’s not reimbursable, if you move it over a foot it’s reimbursable. There’s just a lot of things, any of the fascia, any of the metals, any of the waterproofing, all of that stuff is non-reimbursable,” he said.

Botelho also said that if the town chose to go with the reimbursement, it would likely be reimbursed only “low to mid 20%” of the roof’s cost.

Manjos asked if the roof was in danger of failing within the next year or two and was told that the roof was not in immediate danger.

Agostine admitted that the district wasn’t “speccing for the cheapest roof” but is recommending a roof that will act as a long-term, 30-year solution.

“They’re what we want on a school roof,” he said.

During the Board of Finance’s vote on the project, member Pat O’Hara was the only one to vote against the bond authorization, arguing that he thinks the project could be completed at a lower cost.

The Town Council also unanimously voted in favor of approving the contracts for the roof project. A town meeting will be held on April 27 at 8 p.m. in Town Hall to discuss the project.