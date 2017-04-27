Monroe Courier

Stepney Fire celebrates 100th anniversary

By TinaMarie Craven on April 27, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

State Rep. JP Sredzinski attended the dedication of the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department 100th anniversary bench on April 23. — Stepney Volunteer Fire Department photo

As part of the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department’s ongoing celebration of its 100th anniversary, the members dedicated a memorial bench and posed for a company photo on April 23.

As part of the bench dedication, state Rep. JP Sredzinski presented the Stepney Fire volunteers with an official citation from the Connecticut General Assembly congratulating them on their anniversary, and the town presented the firefighters with a proclamation recognizing March 24, 2017, as the official 100th anniversary of the department.

Andy Csire, chairman of the 100th Anniversary Committee, said that people came from all over the country to attend the bench dedication and that the anniversary celebrations have “taken on a life of their own.”

He noted that the department will be having a series of events as part of the celebration, including a Motorcycle Poker Run on June 10, burying a time capsule on July 16, the Fireman’s Parade on Aug. 13, and the annual Lobster Clam Bake on Aug. 26.

The bench notes the 100th anniversary of the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department. — Stepney Volunteer Fire Department photo

Csire said the department has received “tremendous support” from the town and the community.

Honoring 100

Former chief and 50-plus-year veteran of the department Don Rose put together a booklet describing the history of the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department as part of the 100th Anniversary Committee.

Rose said he wasn’t able to fit everything into the booklet, but that he learned a lot of interesting details about the department’s history.

“I think the guys that signed the original charter would be proud of us,” Rose said.

Greg Loehr, 100th Anniversary Committee member, said he’s excited to be part of the 100th anniversary.

“I’m honored to be part of this centennial committee.”

Members of the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department gathered to celebrate the department’s 100th anniversary. — Stepney Volunteer Fire Department photo

Csire said, “Some people don’t realize what it is to be 100. I’m finding as we go that more people are coming around and saying, ‘Wow, 100 years is something.’”

Csire and Loehr said it’s “amazing” to be involved with a department that has been active for 100 years.

Csire said volunteering with the department has been a wonderful experience. He said it’s a close community, but Stepney is always looking to gain additional volunteers.

“If you don’t join, you don’t know what you’re missing,” he said.

He added that anyone interested in joining the department may stop by the station on a Tuesday evening to learn more about what the volunteers do.

