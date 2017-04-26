Monroe Courier

Boys golf: Peter Cosmedy leads Panthers to win

By Monroe Courier on April 26, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Masuk High boys golf team defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield, 166-189, on Wednesday.

Peter Cosmedy led the Panthers with a 38.

Andrew Maslar shot a 40, Matt Manjos a 43 and Tyler Michalka a 45.

ND’s Sateen Almad was medalist with a 37.

