Boys golf: Peter Cosmedy leads Panthers to win

The Masuk High boys golf team defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield, 166-189, on Wednesday.
Peter Cosmedy led the Panthers with a 38.
Andrew Maslar shot a 40, Matt Manjos a 43 and Tyler Michalka a 45.
ND’s Sateen Almad was medalist with a 37.
