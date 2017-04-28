EMS seeks improved facilities

During Monday’s Town Council meeting, representatives from Monroe Emergency Medical Service presented a renovation plan for their existing building on Jockey Hollow Road.

Before presenting the plan, they explained why the renovations are needed.

Need

Dennis Condon, an EMS member, said the current EMS facility is “abysmal” and the department has difficulty getting people to take the overnight shifts because the facility does not have showers or a place for members to get ready for their day job in the morning.

“Safety for the community is always paramount, but the fact is it’s hard to get trained and keep volunteers at our existing facility. Leaky windows, inadequate sleep rooms, no showers, and bathrooms that, if you stopped on a highway and went into them, you would turn around and leave — it’s really a horrible facility,” Condon said.

Monroe EMS Chief Don Smith said the department needs the renovations because the needs of the town have changed. He said the number of calls has increased by 40%, jumping from 800 calls to 1,400 calls per year. Smith said EMS was moved into the Jockey Hollow building as a short-term solution and the building was not designed to house staffing. He said having a space that people are willing to come to and volunteer in is crucial for recruitment and retention.

“It’s about needs, not wants,” Smith said.

Megan Slingo, an EMS member who said she has been volunteering as an EMT for more than 20 years, said that if the renovations are made, the community at large could benefit from the space.

“With this new EMS facility, I really feel like it’s not just EMS that’s going to benefit from having a classroom,” she said. “It’s a really nice facility that the rest of the town can take advantage of and it’s going to allow us to open EMS to the community and provide more training.”

EMS member Michael Sand said it’s important for the town to have a proper EMS facility in order to serve the community.

“When I go to make a call to one of your loved ones, you want me rested, you want everyone behind me here well-trained, taking advantage of the latest techniques that EMS can learn that we have a facility that we can do that in,” Sand said. “We currently don’t.”

The plan

Brian Humes, co-founder of Jacunski Humes Architects, presented his firm’s design plan for new and improved EMS facilities on Jockey Hollow Road based on the EMS Workgroup Feasibility Study.

Humes said that despite Monroe’s declining population, the town’s aging demographic is increasing.

“This is very critical for the Monroe EMS facility, because typically they’re being asked to assist an aging population. That in itself would be seeing increased calls for service in the next 25 years, even though population statistics are showing a decrease in population,” he said.

In the space assessment, he also took into consideration EMS’s goal of increasing the number of volunteers to 60.

During the process, Humes said, they really boiled down the wants and focused on the needs for the new facility.

He said the plan nearly doubles the size of the existing building, going from 6,800 square feet to 12,465 square feet.

“The reason for the need for additional square footage has less to do with future growth in the facility and has more to do with inadequate facilities currently at Jockey Hollow. Facilities that currently exist are not supporting the basic needs of the volunteers, not supporting the basic storage of vehicles and not meeting basic needs of the department as far as administrative staffing and training,” Humes said.

Humes’s plan involves renovating the existing space and putting two additions on the building. One addition features a classroom large enough to accommodate 60 people that can be used by outside organizations because it is isolated from the rest of the facilities. The second addition features space for the volunteers, including a day room, kitchen, bunk spaces, bathrooms, and showers, as well as office space. The plan would also increase the amount of existing parking, and the plan does not require any zoning variances.

Humes said his plan estimates that the renovation with the two additions would cost $3.6 million, and noted that the figure does not include testing for hazardous or contaminated soil and its removal. He also said his figure is based on prevailing wage rates, factors in 10 months of construction and assumes the bidding process for the project would begin in the fall of 2017. Humes also said that if they chose to remove the existing building and build the EMS facility from the ground up, it would cost an estimated $5.8-million based on the above restrictions.

He said renovating the existing building would provide the town with “a huge savings.”

He also said he anticipates the building will need a new septic system and emergency generator, so he factored those costs into his estimate.

After the presentation, both Town Council members Dan Hunsberger and Ken Kellogg vocally supported the plan. The Town Council unanimously consented for the project to move forward with securing a grant for the project.

“When we talk needs versus wants, I think this building will definitely meet our needs moving forward,” Smith said. “We need this, so I appreciate you moving it forward.”