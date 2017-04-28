Masuk principal completes Boston Marathon

Masuk High School principal Joe Kobza recently participated in the Boston Marathon, running the 26.2 miles in less than four hours, with a time of 3:54:51.

“You didn’t go anywhere without seeing people, the atmosphere was really electric,” he said. “It was a great experience.”

Kobza said he had previously competed in two other marathons, one in Hartford and the other on Long Island, but that he had run them several years apart.

“I’ve always kind of been a runner,” he said.

He said he decided to participate in the marathon this year to raise money for the Gavin Foundation, an addiction recovery support network based in Massachusetts. Kobza said his family lost a relative to a heroin overdose in 2006 and they have worked to raise money for the foundation for more than a decade. He said his sisters-in-law have participated in the Boston Marathon twice to raise money for the Gavin Foundation and they asked him to pick up the torch this year.

“I raised a little over $5,000 [for the Gavin Foundation],” he said.

Terry Stroz, the Masuk boys lacrosse coach, also competed in the Boston Marathon and completed the race in less than four hours, with a 3:56:46 time.

Training

Kobza said he began his marathon training in late December, but had already been running regularly because of his involvement with an area running club.

“Luckily I had been doing some long runs in October and November, so I picked up the training and it wasn’t too bad,” he said.

Kobza said he never skipped a workout while training for the marathon.

“If it rained I went to the gym and ran on the treadmill. If it snowed I ran out in the snow,” he said.

While Kobza admitted his training regimen was challenging, he said it was doable.

In addition to the physical training, Kobza said, he had to mentally prepare himself for the race.

“The whole time I was saying to myself, I have to make it up Heartbreak Hill — that’s from mile 20 to 21 — but it worked out really nicely because my daughter goes to Boston College and Boston College is at the end of Heartbreak Hill,” he said. ”So as soon as you finish Heartbreak Hill you get to BC, so I kept saying to myself, I have to get to my daughter.”

Heartbreak Hill is the final hill in the marathon’s course.

Kobza said that in the past he has lost momentum around mile 23, but because the competitors were running in the center of Boston the sidelines were crowded with hundreds of people cheering on the runners, and he was able to push through it.

“Both my daughters were there, so it gave me the inspiration to push through to help me with that mental piece,” Kobza said.

He also said that the downhill slope in the marathon’s course put a great deal of strain on his quadriceps, describing it as “taxing on your body.”

Kobza said his family and friends attended the marathon to cheer him on. In addition to having his family support him the day of the marathon, the students and staff from Masuk made a poster for him, wishing him luck in the race.

“I was trying to keep it quiet, but then we had a poetry slam one day and a lot of the kids were reading their poems and then our library and media specialist, Meghan Letko, said, ‘We have one more poem and we want Maddie Kobza to come up,’” he said.

Kobza said he was surprised by this because the reading was for seniors. He said she read a poem about running and then they unveiled the poster, which featured a caricature of him running and signatures from Masuk students.

“It was very inspirational,” he said. “I was fighting back tears.”

With the Boston marathon behind him, Kobza said, he would be willing to do another marathon.

“I couldn’t imagine it being any better,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m ready to jump back into it next year, but we’ll see.”