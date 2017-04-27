Monroe Courier

Police tell residents to lock their cars after series of car related crimes

“In the last five days, Monroe has experienced two more stolen cars and a rash of overnight thefts from unlocked motor vehicles. This has been an ongoing problem for several months throughout the region,” Lt. Stephen Corrone of the Monroe Police Department said.

“We want to continue to remind our residents to make sure you lock your motor vehicles at night; even in your driveway,” he said.

The Monroe Police Department issued the following announcement:

Do not leave your keys or any other valuable items inside. It is happening all over our town and all over Fairfield County. Our patrol officers are working tirelessly to stop this and our detectives are working with other departments experiencing the same problem.

In order to insure that our residents are aware of this issue we have sent out several press releases and as of today we have placed two message boards notifying the public to make sure they lock their vehicles and not to leave their keys or valuables in them. The message boards are located on Monroe Turnpike and on Main Street in high traffic areas.

These crimes have continued to plague the area and are still very active, with the most recent incident in town being reported this morning.

If anyone sees suspicious activity overnight or discovers a vehicle missing or entered, please contact the Monroe Police Department immediately. For an emergency dial 911 or for routine calls dial (203) 261-3622

