Town passes resolution for Stepney roof

The town voted in favor of approving the $2,650,000 bond resolution for the Stepney Elementary School roof project at Thursday’s town meeting.

Of the 65 participants in the vote, 63 voted for the resolution with two people voting against it.

On Monday, the Board of Finance approved the bond authorization for the project and the Town Council approved the contracts for it as well.

Need for repairs

Superintendent Jim Agostine said the Board of Education has been planning the Stepney Roof replacement for several years and that Garland, the group leading the project, which has worked on the district’s two previous school roofing projects, has done great work with the district in the past.

Stepney Elementary would be the third school to have its roof repaired over the past few years. So far the town has repaired the roofs at Masuk High School and Fawn Hollow Elementary School.

The oldest portions of the Stepney Elementary roof were placed 26 years ago. Agostine said water is seeping through the roof into the insulation.

“If the insulation is getting wet, it means your roof is failing,” he said. “We’ve been doing the infrared scans on the roof for the past couple of years and they are getting progressively worse, so it’s time to do this one.”

The roof project would involve adding a slope to the roof as well additional pitch and drains to allow the water to drain off the roof, instead of having it sit there and stagnate on a flat roof.

The roof repair would not include the cafeteria roof, which was replaced in 2013.