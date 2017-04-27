Boys golf: Masuk Panthers top New Fairfield

Andrew Maslar and Peter Cosmedy were co-medalists with rounds of 38 when the Masuk High boys golf team defeated New Fairfield, 161-224, on Thursday.
Tyler Michalka shot 41 and Kyle Immel shot 44.
Tony Zima led the Rebels with a 49.
