Monroe Courier

Boys golf: Masuk Panthers top New Fairfield

By Monroe Courier on April 27, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Andrew Maslar and Peter Cosmedy were co-medalists with rounds of 38 when the Masuk High boys golf team defeated New Fairfield, 161-224, on Thursday.

Tyler Michalka shot 41 and Kyle Immel shot 44.

Tony Zima led the Rebels with a 49.

