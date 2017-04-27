Baseball: Panthers pound out 14-0 victory

The Masuk High baseball team defeated Pomperaug High, 14-0, on Thursday.

Coach Ralph Franco’s Panthers are now 7-3 overall and 2-1 in the South-West Conference.

Pomperaug is 1-8, 0-3.

Jack Rose was 2-for-3, with a grand slam home run and double for five RBIs.

Nick Lorusso had three RBIs, including a two-run home run.

Pom 000 000 0 – 0 2 3

Masuk 370 400 X – 14 6 1

Batteries: M- Jack Rose W 2-0 & Enzo Merlonghi, P-Matt Lenczewski (L), Jon Consiglio (3),Will McDonald (5), Matt McGrath (6) & Nick Hebert