Monroe Courier

Baseball: Panthers pound out 14-0 victory

By Monroe Courier on April 27, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Masuk High baseball team defeated Pomperaug High, 14-0, on Thursday.

Coach Ralph Franco’s Panthers are now 7-3 overall and 2-1 in the South-West Conference.

Pomperaug is 1-8, 0-3.

Jack Rose was 2-for-3, with a grand slam home run and double for five RBIs.

Nick Lorusso had three RBIs, including a two-run home run.

Pom              000 000 0 – 0 2 3

Masuk          370 400 X – 14 6 1

Batteries: M- Jack Rose W 2-0 & Enzo Merlonghi,  P-Matt Lenczewski (L), Jon Consiglio (3),Will McDonald (5), Matt McGrath (6) & Nick Hebert

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Panthers prepared to defend SWC title
  2. Baseball: Masuk erupts in Barlow rout
  3. Baseball: Masuk advances past Notre Dame-Fairfield
  4. Swimming and Diving: Masuk falls to Pomperaug

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Boys golf: Masuk Panthers top New Fairfield
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress