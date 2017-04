Masuk High earned a 15-7 girls lacrosse win over Immaculate High in Danbury on Thursday.

Gabby Beckett had seven goals to lead the Panthers.

Morgan Pavlik had four goals.

Samantha Sebben scored a pair of goals.

Katie Jelliffe and Jess Bennett each had goals.

Bella Mederis and Julianna Henry each stopped two shots.

Caroline Wax scored six goals for the Mustangs.