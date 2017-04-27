Softball: Masuk High falls to Pomperaug, 4-0

Monroe Courier

By Monroe Courier on April 27, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Masuk High softball team visited Pomperaug High in Southbury for a game between SWC contenders on Thursday, with the host team winning a 4-0 decision.

Masuk is now 8-2. Pomperaug is 9-2.

Erica Pullen went 2-for-4 with two singles for Masuk, which was held to three hits.

Megan McFarland had the other base hit.

Laurel Williams had a single, a run scored, and a stolen base for Pomperaug.

Gillian Stiber went 2-for-4 with two singles, two runs scored and an RBI.

Kaitlyn Flood went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, and two RBIs.

MASUK–000 000 0 – 0 3 2

POMPERAUG–200 020 0 – 4 6 1

Batteries:

M-Samantha Schiebe (L) and Erica Pullen

P- Ashley Antonazzo (W) and Kaitlyn Flood

