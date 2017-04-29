Twirling victory: Masuk varsity color guard wins championships

The Masuk varsity color guard won Musical Arts Conference (MAC) Championships with their program “In the Corner” set to the music “Dancing On My Own” by Calum Scott on April 1. It is the first time they’ve won championships since 2011.

“Colorguard — it’s the most awesome musical sport you’ve probably never heard of,” Kaitlin Kerr, Masuk color guard team member said.

At Masuk, the 15 girls on the varsity team work year-round to gain new skills within the categories of dance, flag, rifle, and sabre to participate in the winter guard competition circuit.

Together they perform a dynamic show comprised of elaborate tosses, impressive dance choreography, and theatrical expressions, Kerr said.

“The team spins six-foot tall flags, maneuvering its rotations in beautiful unison. Some of the more advanced teammates toss white wooden rifles high enough to hit the ceiling of a high school gymnasium, catching with a resounding thwack,” she said. “Still others spin long graceful sabers in rotational dances around their bodies”

The victory

“Honestly, the whole day was a blur to me,” said sophomore Emily Kusinski. “But the one thing that stuck out was standing in line for awards. I remember holding my teammates hands — and once we knew we had won, we knew all the hard work we put in really meant something, and we all knew that the judges noticed it too.”

Kerr said, when there’s “a truly amazing color guard show, the whirls of the flag become an extension of the performer’s own body The emotions of the lyrics bubble up on their faces and manifest in their motions.”

“I felt so glad, so honored that I could celebrate with the team when Masuk was announced for first place. It made every second worth it, just to see their smiles and feel their pride in that moment,” said junior, and first time spinner Grace Richards-Hannigan. “I never imagined that I would be able to perform in front of hundreds of people the way I did this season.

“Performing, dancing, spinning in front of my family, friends and the judges felt so much easier knowing my team was out there with me. In the beginning, I really only had one friend on the team. Now, I have 14 strong girls to spin with that I absolutely adore,” added Richards-Hannigan.

This year the Masuk JV team was also highly successful, winning their MAC Championships with their own program, “With You” set to the music, “Brand New” by Ben Rector.

Even though they were the only ones competing in the MAC Middle School Class, JV maintained their determination to improve each week. And each week they brought home higher and higher scores.

“When we first learned there wasn’t another team in our division, we all decided as a team that we wanted to work ten times as hard to prove that we really deserved first place, and it wasn’t something that was just given to us,” said eighth grader Isabela Dellipoali. “Having no one to compete with gave us the motivation to just focus on ourselves and to compete with our previous scores from earlier competitions.”

Kerr said the varsity team is expecting to receive seven new members from the JV as they graduate into high-schoolers next year.

For information about the color guard team should contact Karyn Knapik at [email protected]

Kaitlin Kerr contributed to the reporting in this article.