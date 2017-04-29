Hossler to be recognized as Monroe’s Outstanding Citizen

Lee Hossler, Monroe’s Outstanding Citizen of 2017, is to be officially recognized at the Town Council meeting of May 8.

A reception will be held at 7:15 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex, with light refreshment, precedes the start of the council meeting at 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend the reception and recognition.

Doug Fedroko has created a one-of-a-kind award to be presented to Hossler and Vic Casaretti has produced a video profile of the honoree for premiering at the council meeting.

Hossler has worked with a variety of community movements like the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Commission and Save Our Stepney.

“Over many years, for any cause Lee has been asked to serve, he has responded without hesitation. He is truly the consummate Monroe community volunteer,” First Selectman Steve Vavrek said.

Hossler is retired from corporate life. His volunteerism extends over a broad arc of community activities for almost five decades.

As a member of the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce, Hossler has been pivotal in recruiting new members and organizing grand openings for new businesses in the community.

His door-by-door survey provided an important evaluation of the business climate in town for the Economic Development Commission, where he was an active volunteer between 2007 and 2016 and the chairman for four years.

He is a charter member of the Save Our Stepney Task Force (since 2001), still working today to beautify Stepney Green, mobilizing artists to exhibit their work on the green and gaining recognition for Civil War veterans interred in the Stepney Cemetery.

He is also an active member of the Monroe Historical Society, the Connecticut Trust for Historic Barns and the Monroe Arts and Culture Council.

His interest in photography and antiquities led to an exhibition of his images of old barns and the U.S. Southwest at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library in 2016. He is also an avid bicyclist.

Hossler coached AYSO soccer in the 1970s, served as a Boy Scout leader in the 1960s and later mentored Eagle Scouts. He was also a staff photographer for the Connecticut Tourist Bureau from 2005 to 2008, served as a member of the Civilian Air Patrol from 1956 to 1960, and served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1957 to 1965.

Hossler and his wife, Dotti, have been married for 53 years. Their son Michael and daughter-in-law Kim have two children, Madeline and Jakob.

Prior to retirement, Hossler worked in marketing for Raybestos-Manhattan in Manheim, Pa., and then at headquarters in Trumbull, later joining Rudkin-Wiley in Stratford and Trans-Lux in Norwalk.