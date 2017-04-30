Police logs April 17 to April 23

The Monroe Police Department responded to 28 alarms and 21 medical emergencies between April 17 and April 23.

Monday, April 17

5:56 p.m. — Fraud reported on Jamianna Lane. Person said someone stole their identity. The investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday, April 18

3:04 a.m. — Domestic incident reported on Purdy Hill Road. A man and his ex-girlfriend had a verbal dispute.

10:17 p.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Pepper Street. Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Gaboriault for alleged strangulation, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a child. He was held on a $75,000 bond.

Wednesday, April 19

1:15 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 34. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

5:56 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision.

6:20 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision.

Thursday, April 20

9:04 a.m. — Burglary reported on East Maiden Lane. Person said their car was entered overnight.

3:02 p.m. — Car accident reported on Victoria Drive. Two cas were in a collision in a parking lot.

Saturday, April 22

7:20 p.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 44-year-old Charles Scott after he turned himself in on a warrant. He was charged with allegedly failing to stay in his lane and a DUI. He was held on a $500 bond.

Sunday, April 23

5:51 a.m. — Vandalism reported on Purdy Hill Road. The gate at Great Hollow Park was damaged.

8:59 — Stolen vehicle reported on Meadows End Road. Person said their car was stolen from their driveway overnight.

9:35 — Larceny reported on Longview Road. Person said two of their cars were entered last night but nothing was stolen.

9:50 — Larceny reported on Longview Road. Person said someone entered their car overnight.

10:00 — Larceny reported on Turtlebrook Terrace. Person said someone stole items from their vehicle.

12:15 p.m. — Larceny reported on Elm Street. Person said their cars were broken into and items had been taken.

6:25 — Larceny reported on Countryside Drive. Person said someone broke into their car and stole items.