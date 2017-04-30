Monroe Courier

Police logs April 17 to April 23

By Monroe Courier on April 30, 2017

The Monroe Police Department responded to 28 alarms and 21 medical emergencies between April 17 and April 23.

Monday, April 17

5:56 p.m. — Fraud reported on Jamianna Lane. Person said someone stole their identity. The investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday, April 18

3:04 a.m. — Domestic incident reported on Purdy Hill Road. A man and his ex-girlfriend had a verbal dispute.

10:17 p.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Pepper Street. Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Gaboriault for alleged strangulation, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a child. He was held on a $75,000 bond.

Wednesday, April 19

1:15 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 34. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

5:56 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision.

6:20 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision.

Thursday, April 20

9:04 a.m. — Burglary reported on East Maiden Lane. Person said their car was entered overnight.

3:02 p.m. — Car accident reported on Victoria Drive. Two cas were in a collision in a parking lot.

Saturday, April 22

7:20 p.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 44-year-old Charles Scott after he turned himself in on a warrant. He was charged with allegedly failing to stay in his lane and a DUI. He was held on a $500 bond.

Sunday, April 23

5:51 a.m. — Vandalism reported on Purdy Hill Road. The gate at Great Hollow Park was damaged.

8:59 — Stolen vehicle reported on Meadows End Road. Person said their car was stolen from their driveway overnight.

9:35 — Larceny reported on Longview Road. Person said two of their cars were entered last night but nothing was stolen.

9:50 — Larceny reported on Longview Road. Person said someone entered their car overnight.

10:00 — Larceny reported on Turtlebrook Terrace. Person said someone stole items from their vehicle.

12:15 p.m. — Larceny reported on Elm Street. Person said their cars were broken into and items had been taken.

6:25 — Larceny reported on Countryside Drive. Person said someone broke into their car and stole items.

