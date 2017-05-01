Parks and Rec hosts children’s fishing derby

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Children’s Fishing Derby

The 14th annual Children’s Fishing Derby will be held Saturday, May 20, from 6 to 9 a.m. at Great Hollow Lake. This event is open for children ages three to 15 and is co-sponsored by the Monroe Police Union, Monroe Police Department, North American Sportsman and Monroe Parks and Recreation Department. Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish of any kind by weight in five different age groups: five and under, six to seven, eight to nine, 10 to 11 and 12 through 15. The derby will proceed rain or shine.

Please bring your own fishing gear including fishing pole, tackle and bucket to transport fish to the weigh station. Worms for bait will also be available while supplies last. To register for the Fishing Derby, visit www.MonroeRec.org to download the registration form. Complete the registration form and bring with you to Great Hollow Lake the morning of the Fishing Derby.

Masuk Pool

Open swim times for May are Monday through Friday evenings from 6 -7:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 12:30-1:45 p.m. The pool will be closed on May 12 and May 29. As this schedule may change due to school closings/usage, please remember to check our website (monroerec.org) and information/cancellation line (203-339-6106) for updates.

Masuk Pool memberships are sold at the pool during open swim times. Membership Fees are as follows: Adults (age 18-59) $50 resident/$100 non-resident, Child (age 3-17) $40 resident/$80 non-resident, Seniors (age 60+) Free. Daily fees for non-members (ages 3-59) are $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents. Payment for membership or daily fees is by cash or check only.

Pool parties in May are held on Saturday afternoons and must be booked online at www.monroerec.org. The final date for a pool party is May 20. A maximum of three groups can be booked each day/night. Fee is $150.

Mother & Child Canvas Paint Party

Children will experience fine art painting, brush stroke techniques, and color mixing during this “Canvas Paint Party.” You and your child will create a beautiful masterpiece together that you can call your own. Fun and upbeat atmosphere as Studio On The Move always provides. Music elements also incorporated during this fun-filled experience. Program held Saturday, May 6 at the Chalk Hill Art Studio for ages four through 12. Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Fees: $24 resident/$34 non-resident.

TechStars by Computer Explorers

This series of innovative classes are designed to engage young children using the STEM approach to enhance Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. More importantly, these classes provide the children a fun and educational experience outside of school. Location: Jockey Hollow. Time: 8:45-11:45 a.m. Fee: $175 resident/$193 non-resident per session.

Minecraft Survival Adventure

We may be dodging fireballs from exploding volcanoes or hiding from a snow giant on Mt. Everest. This will take teamwork and collaboration as we mine, craft, build and problem solve our precarious situation. Students ages seven to 10 will be solving this survival adventure on a teacher-monitored closed server! Class held June 26-29.

Video Animation Movie Design

Students ages seven to 11 will be using the software program “Scratch” developed by MIT Media Institute to create animation, music videos, Pacman-like video games and more. Creations from this class along with a copy of this software will be sent home so students can continue to have fun! Class held July 10-13.

Computer Programming in Minecraft

This class is more than just “mining” and “crafting” in Minecraft. Students will conceptualize, design and learn how to create MODS and modify the game using JAVA. For students ages eight to 12 who have good listening skills and interested in computer programming, this is a fun introduction to object oriented computer programming. Class held Aug 7-10.

Future Stars Multi-Sport Summer Camp

This full day multi-sport camp for boys and girls ages sex to 12 will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sports Center of CT, “The Rinks,” 784 River Road, Shelton. Basketball, baseball, soccer, mini golf, fun bowl, laser tag, arcade and more! Additional information is available at FutureStarsSportsAcademy.com or 203-926-6822. Session 1: July 10-14. Session 2: July 17-21. Session 3: July 24-28. Fees: $220 res/$242 non-res. Additional options include lunch ($50) and early drop off ($40).