Sredzinski hosts Girl Scout troop at Capitol

May 2, 2017

State Rep. JP Sredzinski greeted a Monroe Girl Scout troop on their visit to the Capitol last week.

Troop 34219, consisting of local fifth graders and den leaders, travelled to Hartford to tour the Capitol and other government buildings, where they learned about state government and current events.

As the state representative for all of Monroe and a part of Newtown, Rep. Sredzinski explained his job to the Girl Scouts, talking about why he decided to run for public office and how he got elected. He also touched on the major issues that are being discussed currently in Hartford.

“I was thrilled to see a group of promising young leaders from Monroe make the trip up to Hartford,” said Sredzinski. “Kids can get so much out of these visits. I hope they were able to see a more positive and personal version of government and political leaders, as opposed to the negative ways politicians are often portrayed in the news. I thank Girl Scout Troop 34219 for visiting and for all of the good questions they asked me. I was truly impressed by their knowledge and genuine interest they showed. I hope to see more of Monroe’s future generations in the Capitol soon!”

