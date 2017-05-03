Summer camp at Congregation B’nai Torah

Congregation B’nai Torah in Trumbull is accepting applications for its 2017 summer program.

Designed for children under the age of five, the program runs from June 26 to Aug. 11.

The camp features seven weeks of summertime fun, including weekly themes, and highlighting water and sand play, woodworking and outdoor discovery. Air conditioned classrooms provide a comfortable indoor environment.

For a tour of the school, or to obtain more information, contact School Director Joan Watnick at 203-268-0227 or bnaitorahct.org/nurseryschool.