Boys volleyball: Masuk edged by Barlow in five sets

By Andy Hutchison on April 29, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Masuk High’s boys volleyball team put up quite a fight, before ultimately falling in five games to visiting Joel Barlow of Redding on Friday evening.

The Falcons prevailed 3-2 (29-27, 21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-7).

Alex Barrett had 15 kills, Joe Symochko compiled 32 assists and had two blocks, Kevin O’Connor had seven kills and a trio of blocks, Tristan McDonough registered 10 kills and 11 blocks, Ben Kealey logged 10 blocks, and Tom Hooker added six blocks.

Masuk was without middle hitter Will Santee and libero Kevin Brown. Coach Mike Martone noted that Kealey stepped into the lineup and played well for the Panthers.

“I’m very pleased. You don’t ever want to be pleased with losing, but they played hard,” Martone said.

