Softball: Schiebe four hits Barlow in 10-0 win

Samantha Schiebe pitched a four-hitter and coach Leigh Barone’s Masuk High softball team defeated Joel Barlow, 10-0, in Redding on Friday.

Gretchen Bunovsky went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored, and two RBIs for Masuk, now 9-2.

Erica Pullen was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Megan McFarland went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Jenna Hall had a single, two RBIs and a run scored.

Alexa Bacoulis had a single and a run scored.

Madison Procyk went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Schiebe had a double, a run scored and two RBIs.

Emily Lange went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

For Barlow (6-6), Samantha Hilford had a double.

Taylor Macchia went 2-for-4.

Sabrina Lalor had a single.

MASUK 312 000 4 – 10 15 0

JOEL BARLOW 000 020 0 – 0 4 3