Monroe Courier

Girls lacrosse: Panthers fall to Branford Hornet

By Monroe Courier on April 30, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Masuk High’s girls lacrosse team lost to Branford High, 13-4 on Saturday.

Gabby Beckett, Katie Jellife, Jackie Bennett and Morgan Pavlik scored goals.

Related posts:

  1. Girls lacrosse: Masuk tops Shelton  
  2. Girls lacrosse: Masuk bests Stratford
  3. Girls lacrosse: Nighthawks defeat Panthers
  4. Girls lacrosse: Panthers take down Wildcats

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Police logs April 17 to April 23 Next Post Softball: Masuk teams up to defeat New Milford
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress