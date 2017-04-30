Girls lacrosse: Panthers fall to Branford Hornet

Masuk High’s girls lacrosse team lost to Branford High, 13-4 on Saturday.
Gabby Beckett, Katie Jellife, Jackie Bennett and Morgan Pavlik scored goals.
Masuk High’s girls lacrosse team lost to Branford High, 13-4 on Saturday.
Gabby Beckett, Katie Jellife, Jackie Bennett and Morgan Pavlik scored goals.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484