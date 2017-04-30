Monroe Courier

Softball: Masuk teams up to defeat New Milford

By Monroe Courier on April 30, 2017

Madison Procyk had five hits, including a home run, in the Panthers’ win. — Bill Bloxsom photo

Masuk High’s softball team went on the road and took the bats out of the bag on Saturday.

Coach Leigh Barone’s Panthers had 17 hits in their 12-5 South-West Conference win over New Milford.

Masuk is now 10-2. New Milford leveled off at 6-6.

Winning pitcher Madison Procyk went 5-for-5, including a home run. She had three RBIs and scored three runs.

Erica Pullen had three hits and scored three runs.

Samantha Schiebe had three hits, including a double. She scored a run and drove in a run.

Gretchen Bunovsky had two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Emily Lange had three hits and two runs scored.

Alexa Bacoulis had a single and two RBIs.

Megan McFarland had a double and two RBIs.

For New Milford, Lauren Borsavage went 2-for-3 with two singles, a double, a run scored, and three RBIs.

Hannah Hayes had a single and an RBI.

Allison Perrault had an RBI.

Grace Reardon went 2-for-4 with a single, a double, and a run scored.

Kaitlin Seagle, Kayla Santos, Olivia Wetmore, Tori Dejulia and Rebecca Collentine each had singles.

MASUK 031 104 3 – 12 17 1

NEW MILFORD 010 003 1 – 5 11 5

Batteries: M-Madison Procyk (W), Samantha Schiebe (W) and Erica Pullen

NM- Victoria Pascento (L) and Olivia Wetmore

