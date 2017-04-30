Monroe Courier

Boys tennis: Masuk loses 4-3 decision to Barlow

By Monroe Courier on April 30, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Masuk High’s boys tennis team lost to Joel Barlow, 4-3, on Saturday.

The Panthers are now 4-5 on the season.

Singles: Amaan Ashab (M) def. Noah Sobel 6-1, 6-1; Kevin Tran (M) def. Jake Bernard 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Jesse Hukicki (B) def. Kyle Weiss 7-5, 6-4; Rohit Surehanand (M) def. Jackson Connor 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Matt Lucido/Adam Ortizo (B) def. Greg Miller/Manny Esmeraldo 6-0, 6-0; Alex Kleinwassin/James Fleming (B) def. Krish Vijay/Soorya Chenthilnathan 6-1, 6-4;James Bebon/Trevor Feltman (B) def. Karma Vijay/Justin Sadownick 6-0, 6-3.

Softball: Masuk teams up to defeat New Milford
